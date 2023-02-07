Alfred David Minor

Published 9:21 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

By Staff Reports

Mr. Alfred David Minor passed away on January 31, 2023, at Merit Health River Region at the age of 74. Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Travelers Rest Baptist Church with Pastor Michael Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, February 10, 2023, from noon until 3 p.m.; from 4 until 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church and at Travelers Rest Baptist Church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service. 

 

