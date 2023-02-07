Arrest made for 2017 death of Antonio ‘Moon’ Henderson Published 4:35 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

The Vicksburg Police Department has made an arrest for a 2017 homicide.

Four minutes after midnight on Oct. 30, 2017, Antonio “Moon” Henderson was shot to death in the parking lot of Eastview Apartments. On Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, DeAnthony Smith, 25, of Vicksburg was extradited from Texas to answer for Henderson’s death.

Smith appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, on a charge of first-degree murder. Judge Angela Carpenter set his bond at $2 million and bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury.