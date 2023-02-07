Bettye Fountain Myers Published 10:26 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Bettye Fountain Myers died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at her home in Vicksburg. She was 76.

She was born on January 25, 1947, in New Orleans, LA. She is preceded in death by her parents Calvin William Fountain Jr., and Mildred Bettye Otis Fountain.

Bettye is survived by her husband of 52 years, William Milton Myers; children, John and Jessica Myers; grandchildren, Grace and Emaline of Louisville, KY; Bob and Jill Myers and grandchildren Kate, James, and Will of Ruston, LA; Bill and Brittany Myers and grandchildren Weston and Jay of Millbrook, AL; and brother Gary and wife Dodie Fountain of Waveland, MS.

Bettye grew up in McComb, MS, and attended the University of Mississippi where she majored in math and English. Upon marrying and starting a family, Bettye chose to stay at home and invest in the lives of her three sons, and later taught at the Crawford Street United Methodist Church playschool. She then resumed her career teaching high school math at Warren Central, Vicksburg, and St. Aloysius high schools. Bettye remained an active member of Crawford Street United Methodist Church, participating in Bible studies, church trips, and volunteering to serve meals for the youth summer mission project, SOS.

Bettye lived a life full of love for her family. She made a lasting impact on generations of Warren County students through her investment in their education. Her quiet example of love and devotion is something that will always be remembered and cherished by those who knew her.

Visitation was held on Monday, February 6, from 12:30 until 2 p.m., with a service following at 2 p.m. at Crawford Street United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Crawford Street United Methodist youth SOS mission program or the charity of your choice.