Buys embracing new role as producer of the Miss Mississippi Competition
Published 3:30 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Miss Mississippi 2003 Allison Kellogg, center, teaches Miss Mississippi delegates dance routines for the upcoming production of the Miss Mississippi Competition.
Miss Hinds Community College Brelynn Beck, left, and Miss Vicksburg Morgan Nelson rehearse, Saturday, at the Purks-Golding Family YMCA for the upcoming production of the Miss Mississippi Competition. Both Beck and Nelson are Vicksburg residents.
Miss Mississippi Magnolia Belles share a selfie with their Miss Mississippi delegate following a dance rehearsal, Saturday at the YMCA.
Miss Southern Magnolia Leah Kat Adcox crowns her Magnolia Belles. From left are, Rellah Hariel, Presley Laine Peterson and Jorgia Peach Schrader.
Miss Mississippi Emme Perkins assists Miss Golden Triangle Tiara Jackson crown her Magnolia Belles. They are from left, Mariella Acosta, Harper Hart and Ava Bianca Norman
Miss Metro Jackson Becky Williams crowns her Magnolia Belles, Saturday during the Magnolia Belles and Beaus crowning at Crossway Church. Belles pictured, are from left, Emma Ellis, Mary Beckett Morgan and Waverly Kate Strange.
Miss Mississippi Emme Perkins, left and Miss Heartland Sarah Randolph, right wave following the crowning of Randolph’s Magnolia Belles. Belles pictured are, from left, Tiana Marie Burks, Lana Nicole Jones and Aubrey Simmons.
Miss Hinds Community College Brelyn poses with her Magnolia Belles. Pictured from left, are, Lucy Nasif, Lyla McMillin and Mary Hannah Amborn.
Anne Elizabeth Buys talks with the Miss Mississippi delegates on Saturday during a rehearsal for the upcoming competition in June. Buys has taken on the role of producer for the 2023 Miss Mississippi Competition. Looking on is former Miss Mississippi Allison Kellogg, who is serving as choreographer. (Photo by Terri Cowart Frazier | The Vicksburg Post)
From Magnolia Princess to Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen to Miss Mississippi, Anne Elizabeth Buys has devoted her life to the Miss Mississippi Organization.
And she is not done yet. This year, Buys has taken on the role of producer for the Miss Mississippi Competition.
“Why not?” she said when asked why she signed on for this big undertaking.
“I feel like I am a true product of this organization. And I have such passion and a heart for the organization. I grew up before I was able to get on stage, going to every Miss Mississippi Pageant, and I think for an organization that has given me so much, I want to be able to give back,” Buys said.
While Buys has had experience with the competition side of Miss Mississippi, she is no stranger to the production side, either. She has been a Miss Mississippi dancer, an entertainer for the production, and following her reign as Miss Mississippi, she helped as an assistant to the producer and with writing scripts.
This is the 65th year the Miss Mississippi Pageant will be held in Vicksburg and Buys said she is proud this is something her hometown “truly embraces.”
“I want to see the continued success of the Miss Mississippi Pageant and the Miss America organization,” Buys said. “And I saw this as an opportunity to embark on that journey of continued success for it. And I am thrilled to be in this position as the 2023 producer (of the Miss Mississippi Competition).”
Buys is not alone when it comes to pulling off the production. Working alongside her are two former Miss Mississippis — 1992 Miss Mississippi Kandace Williams Peppers is the artistic director and 2003 Miss Mississippi Allison Kellogg is the choreographer.
Also, former Miss Mississippi contestant Ashley Thompson and longtime volunteer Lisa Shoemaker will serve as associate producers. Both women have spent many years involved with the Miss Mississippi organization.
The theme for this year’s competition is “It’s Time,” Buys said, which was chosen because this will be the 90th anniversary of the Miss Mississippi competition.
“The focus is going to be on time — reflecting nostalgia and just remembering, so all the music points back to time,” she said.
Hosting the Miss Mississippi Competition are 2006 Miss Mississippi Taryn Foshee and Johnathan Brannon.
Entertainers for the production include Miss Mississippi 2014 Jasmine Murray and Joseph Morales, who was Alexander Hamilton in the national touring production of “Hamilton.”
The Miss Mississippi Competition will be held June 7-10 at the Vicksburg Convention Center.
About Terri Cowart Frazier
Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”
Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.
Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.
Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.
“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’
