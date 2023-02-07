Buys embracing new role as producer of the Miss Mississippi Competition Published 3:30 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

From Magnolia Princess to Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen to Miss Mississippi, Anne Elizabeth Buys has devoted her life to the Miss Mississippi Organization.

And she is not done yet. This year, Buys has taken on the role of producer for the Miss Mississippi Competition.

“Why not?” she said when asked why she signed on for this big undertaking.

“I feel like I am a true product of this organization. And I have such passion and a heart for the organization. I grew up before I was able to get on stage, going to every Miss Mississippi Pageant, and I think for an organization that has given me so much, I want to be able to give back,” Buys said.

While Buys has had experience with the competition side of Miss Mississippi, she is no stranger to the production side, either. She has been a Miss Mississippi dancer, an entertainer for the production, and following her reign as Miss Mississippi, she helped as an assistant to the producer and with writing scripts.

This is the 65th year the Miss Mississippi Pageant will be held in Vicksburg and Buys said she is proud this is something her hometown “truly embraces.”

“I want to see the continued success of the Miss Mississippi Pageant and the Miss America organization,” Buys said. “And I saw this as an opportunity to embark on that journey of continued success for it. And I am thrilled to be in this position as the 2023 producer (of the Miss Mississippi Competition).”

Buys is not alone when it comes to pulling off the production. Working alongside her are two former Miss Mississippis — 1992 Miss Mississippi Kandace Williams Peppers is the artistic director and 2003 Miss Mississippi Allison Kellogg is the choreographer.

Also, former Miss Mississippi contestant Ashley Thompson and longtime volunteer Lisa Shoemaker will serve as associate producers. Both women have spent many years involved with the Miss Mississippi organization.

The theme for this year’s competition is “It’s Time,” Buys said, which was chosen because this will be the 90th anniversary of the Miss Mississippi competition.

“The focus is going to be on time — reflecting nostalgia and just remembering, so all the music points back to time,” she said.

Hosting the Miss Mississippi Competition are 2006 Miss Mississippi Taryn Foshee and Johnathan Brannon.

Entertainers for the production include Miss Mississippi 2014 Jasmine Murray and Joseph Morales, who was Alexander Hamilton in the national touring production of “Hamilton.”

The Miss Mississippi Competition will be held June 7-10 at the Vicksburg Convention Center.