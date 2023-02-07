Lady Eagles advance to second round of North State tournament Published 7:38 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

It took three games for the Porter’s Chapel Academy Lady Eagles to get their first postseason victory, but it came when it mattered most.

Tiara Sims scored 16 points, Anjel Walton had 15, and Porter’s Chapel held off Lee Academy (Ark.) to win 51-46 in the MAIS Class 3A North State girls’ basketball tournament on Tuesday.

PCA led by 12 points at halftime, but let it dwindle to four heading into the fourth quarter. Sims and Walton scored six points apiece in the final period, and the Lady Eagles went 7-for-10 at the free throw line to hold on.

Sophie Masterson added 11 points and six rebounds for PCA (14-7). Hannah Henderson only scored two points, but finished with 10 rebounds and six blocked shots.

Baty Jones led Lee Academy with 16 points, and Bailee Lovell scored 13.

PCA lost twice in the District 3-3A tournament last week to fall to a No. 4 seed in the North State tournament. Its next game is Thursday at 4 p.m. vs. District 2-3A champion Newton Academy. The winner advances to the semifinals and earns a spot in the Class 3A state tournament, while the loser’s season is over.

The North State tournament is at Kemper Academy.