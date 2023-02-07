Missy Gators cruise past Forest Hill, into Region 4-5A championship game Published 8:03 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

For the sixth year in a row, the Vicksburg Missy Gators will play for a region championship.

JaNa Colenburg made seven 3-pointers and finished with 25 points, Layla Carter added 22 points and six rebounds, and the Missy Gators cruised past Forest Hill 74-52 in the MHSAA Region 4-5A tournament semifinals on Tuesday.

Vicksburg (24-5) advanced to the tournament championship game for the sixth consecutive season, and is looking for its fourth consecutive title. It will play Friday at 6 p.m., in its own gym, against either Callaway or Jim Hill.

Callaway and Jim Hill play another semifinal game Wednesday night. The loser of that contest will face Forest Hill in the consolation game Thursday at 6 p.m.

Vicksburg had no trouble beating Forest Hill (9-15) for the third time this season and running its overall winning streak to five games.

The Missy Gators raced out to a 39-17 lead at halftime and then kept pace when Forest Hill scored 23 points in the third quarter. It was 61-40 entering the fourth, and the Missy Gators cruised home for the win.

Colenburg went 7-for-12 from 3-point range and had a team-high five steals to go along with her 25 points.

Cynia Johnson chipped in 12 points for Vicksburg, and Janiah Caples scored eight. Kierra James only had three points, but led the team with eight rebounds.

Region 4-5A Tournament

At Vicksburg High

Monday, Feb. 6

Jim Hill 50, Provine 35 (Girls)

7:30 p.m. – Callaway 62, Jim Hill 61 (Boys)

Tuesday, Feb. 7

6 p.m. – Vicksburg 74, Forest Hill 52 (Girls)

7:30 p.m. – Provine vs. Forest Hill (Boys)

Wednesday, Feb. 8

6 p.m. – Callaway vs. Jim Hill (Girls)

7:30 p.m. – Vicksburg vs. Callaway (Boys)

Thursday, Feb. 9

Consolation games

6 p.m. – Forest Hill vs. Callaway-Jim Hill loser (Girls)

7:30 p.m. – Boys consolation game

Friday, Feb. 10

Championship games

6 p.m. – Vicksburg vs. Callaway-Jim Hill winner (Girls)

7:30 p.m. – Boys championship game

Tickets for all games are available through GoFan.co