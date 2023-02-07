PCA crushes Kemper Academy in MAIS North State tournament Published 9:30 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Porter’s Chapel Academy scored a knockout in Round 1 of Round 2 of the postseason.

Lawson Selby and Ty Mack each recorded a double-double, and Noah Porter had a game-high 19 points and seven steals as Porter’s Chapel demolished Kemper Academy 74-47 in the first round of the MAIS Class 3A North State boys basketball tournament on Monday.

Selby and Mack both finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Mack also had four steals. PCA (XXX) had 16 steals as a team.

Jase Jung also scored 12 points for the Eagles, who drained nine 3-pointers and raced to a 40-22 halftime lead and were not threatened at all in the second half.

Zane Knight led Kemper Academy, which is hosting the tournament, with 19 points. Eli Weaver scored 14.

PCA advanced to face Lee Academy (Ark.) Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. The winner of that game will qualify for the Class 3A state tournament, and the loser’s season will be over.

PCA’s girls’ team will play its first-round game in the North State tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m., against Lee Academy (Ark.).