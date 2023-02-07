St. Al beats Central Hinds to clinch spot in MAIS soccer playoffs Published 12:47 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

St. Aloysius played its way into the playoffs.

Thomas Dowe scored two goals, including one that turned out to be the game-winner midway through the second half, as the Flashes beat Central Hinds 3-2 on Monday.

The victory — combined with Madison-St. Joseph’s victory over East Rankin Academy — secured a spot for the Flashes in the MAIS Division II boys soccer playoffs. They’ll play a first-round game on the road on Feb. 13, but their opponent will not be determined until later this week.

St. Al is the No. 2 seed in Division II West. Madison-St. Joe won the West title.

“We’ve taken our lumps. Our record is not great. But our wins have come when we needed them, against the teams we needed to beat,” St. Al coach Jay Madison said. “I just told the boys to keep surviving and make a run, and if you keep doing that then the next thing you know you look up and you’re playing in Jackson (for a state title).”

St. Al gritted out Monday’s win at Sports Force Parks. Dowe scored on a penalty kick and John Ellis Montgomery got another goal off an assist from Corbin Burroughs in the first half, but the game was still tied 2-2 at halftime.

Finally, midway through the second half, Dowe scored an unassisted goal to break the deadlock and the Flashes were able to hang on coming down the stretch.

“We made some mistakes and gave them some goals. We were all over the goal and couldn’t finish. We probably could have six goals,” Madison said. “It’s just younger players. As they go forward in their career, that’ll be routine for them.”