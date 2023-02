Third suspect arrested in October carjacking is Jackson teen Published 5:00 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

A third suspect, Charlie Pickett, 16, of Jackson, was arrested Monday for his role in an October carjacking of a Toyota 4Runner from the Circle K convenience store at 3326 Clay St.

On Oct. 11, 2022, Pickett appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday and was charged with armed carjacking.

Judge Angela Carpenter bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $75,000 bond.