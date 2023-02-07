Vicksburg man arrested for drug possession Published 4:56 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Alexander Brent Thomas, 27 of Vicksburg, was arrested Saturday after officers found him passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle on U.S. 61 North near Beechwood Road.

He was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of ecstasy with intent to distribute.

Thomas appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday where his bond was set at $125,000. He was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.