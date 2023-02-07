Vicksburg man arrested for drug possession

Published 4:56 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

By Staff Reports

Alexander Brent Thomas, 27 of Vicksburg, was arrested Saturday after officers found him passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle on U.S. 61 North near Beechwood Road.

He was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of ecstasy with intent to distribute.

Thomas appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday where his bond was set at $125,000. He was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

More News

18-year-old arrested with gun stolen from Texas

16-year-old charged in November 2022 armed robbery

Third suspect arrested in October carjacking is Jackson teen

Arrest made for 2017 death of Antonio ‘Moon’ Henderson

Print Article

  • Polls

    Will the Youth Violence Prevention Committee be effective?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar