Vicksburg native appears on ‘George and Tammy’ miniseries

Published 2:22 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

By Staff Reports

Vicksburg native Meggie Foster McCann, formerly Meggie Welch, appeared in the miniseries "George and Tammy" alongside actor Michael Shannon. (Photo Submitted)

Meggie Foster McCann (formerly Welch) is pictured here with Michael Shannon, a two-time Academy Awards nominee, in a scene from the TV miniseries “George and Tammy.”

McCann is a native of Vicksburg and graduated as the Valedictorian of St Aloysius High School in 2003. 

“George and Tammy” follows the tumultuous love story of country music stars George Jones and Tammy Wynette. McCann appeared as “Fake Tammy” in Episode 2 of the miniseries, titled “Two Story House” after Jones and Wynette’s song of the same name. (Photo Submitted)

