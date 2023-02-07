Yazoo Backwater Area Community Engagement Sessions to be hosted by USACE and EPA Published 12:05 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

The U.S. Department of the Army and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will host five community engagement sessions on Feb. 15 that will be open to the public at Mt. Lula Missionary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 118 Maple St. in Rolling Fork.

The public is invited to attend any of the five sessions on appropriate flood risk reduction solutions in the Yazoo Backwater Area with Assistant Secretary of the Army (Civil Works) Michael Connor and Deputy Regional Administrator for EPA (Region 4) Jeaneanne Gettle. Federal policymakers will gather your input on solutions that reduce flooding and its immediate and long-term impacts on you and your community.

These community engagement sessions are part of a five-month process committed to by the Department of the Army and EPA. Your input will inform the development of the Army-EPA preferred approach for reducing flood risk in the Yazoo Backwater Area. These sessions are also an opportunity for the Army and EPA to keep interested parties informed of current and anticipated activities in the area.

“Each session will last 90 minutes, and seating is limited,” an announcement by the Mississippi Levee Board read. “These sessions are open to the public and community members are encouraged to attend and speak. We invite everyone impacted by Yazoo backwater flooding to tell your story.”

SESSION TIMES