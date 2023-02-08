ELECTION TRACKER: Independent candidates approved by Warren County Election Commission

Published 9:38 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

By Staff Reports

The following Warren County Independent candidates for the November 7 General Election were approved by the Warren County Election Commission at its meeting Tuesday.

  • Sheriff, Martin Pace
  • Sheriff, Jeff Riggs
  • Prosecuting Attorney, Tracie D. Herring
  • Coroner, Doug Huskey
  • Supervisor, District 1, Joe Channell
  •  Supervisor, District 1, Stan Collins
  •  Supervisor, District 4, John Carlisle
  •  Supervisor, District 4, Jeffrey Pack Holland
  •  Supervisor, District 5, Kelle Barfield
  •   Justice Court Judge, Northern District, Randy Lewis
  • Justice Court Judge, Southern District, Jeffrey Crevitt
  • Constable, Northern District, Glenn McKay
  •  Constable, Central District, Troy Kimble
  • Constable, Southern District, John H. Heggins

Party candidates for the August 8, 2023, Primary Elections will be approved by their respective county Executive Committees.

