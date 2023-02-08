ELECTION TRACKER: Independent candidates approved by Warren County Election Commission
Published 9:38 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023
The following Warren County Independent candidates for the November 7 General Election were approved by the Warren County Election Commission at its meeting Tuesday.
- Sheriff, Martin Pace
- Sheriff, Jeff Riggs
- Prosecuting Attorney, Tracie D. Herring
- Coroner, Doug Huskey
- Supervisor, District 1, Joe Channell
- Supervisor, District 1, Stan Collins
- Supervisor, District 4, John Carlisle
- Supervisor, District 4, Jeffrey Pack Holland
- Supervisor, District 5, Kelle Barfield
- Justice Court Judge, Northern District, Randy Lewis
- Justice Court Judge, Southern District, Jeffrey Crevitt
- Constable, Northern District, Glenn McKay
- Constable, Central District, Troy Kimble
- Constable, Southern District, John H. Heggins
Party candidates for the August 8, 2023, Primary Elections will be approved by their respective county Executive Committees.