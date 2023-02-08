ELECTION TRACKER: Independent candidates approved by Warren County Election Commission Published 9:38 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

The following Warren County Independent candidates for the November 7 General Election were approved by the Warren County Election Commission at its meeting Tuesday.

Sheriff, Martin Pace

Sheriff, Jeff Riggs

Prosecuting Attorney, Tracie D. Herring

Coroner, Doug Huskey

Supervisor, District 1, Joe Channell

Supervisor, District 1, Stan Collins

Supervisor, District 4, John Carlisle

Supervisor, District 4, Jeffrey Pack Holland

Supervisor, District 5, Kelle Barfield

Justice Court Judge, Northern District, Randy Lewis

Justice Court Judge, Southern District, Jeffrey Crevitt

Constable, Northern District, Glenn McKay

Constable, Central District, Troy Kimble

Constable, Southern District, John H. Heggins

Party candidates for the August 8, 2023, Primary Elections will be approved by their respective county Executive Committees.