LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vicksburg — A police state? Published 8:00 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Dear Editor,

The recent increase in crime led to a nighttime curfew. It’s a bad situation and a deterrent to a social environment.

This may make Vicksburg a ghost town. The school system needs to be revamped; youth require orientation and engagement for their latent energy — employment-linked social programs, vocational classes, etc. You can blame improper parenting, but it does not stop at that.

Many families are not geared to really understand and impart good values to kids and essentially that is why we go to school.

Maybe a rethink is required as to what real education is. School is where the kids spend the majority of their time. Do we have classes on:

1. Value of money and spending patterns. Why do you need a $1000 phone with no income?

2. How to earn by performing small chores.

3. Program on exploring the web to engage in productive activities.

4. Self-help programs for economically weaker and community participation.

5. Visits to existing businesses/offices to orient middle-school kids.

6. Concept of saving and the danger of credit expense.

7. Healthy eating and reduction of waste.

The world already acknowledges this while we’re still struggling.

The school system needs to study other countries’ education and student performance to see how we can improve and create a competitive course program. Kids from third-world countries are being groomed into smart world citizens, and with the advancement in information technology, it’s a global playing field now.

There is a danger we may be left behind.

Regional emphasis on education is required and programs structured accordingly. Warren and Madison counties may have a different focus. A stronger PTA system may help where the child gets focused. Maybe the parents need education too who inherently do not inculcate good values.

I do not know whether this is a county issue or a discussion at the state level, but people in power and decision-makers need to address this. Our education system is from the 20th century and we need great minds in this field, too. It’s time we reprogram and invent new teaching tools, as we do in cellphone tech, electric cars and space research.

Sincerely,

Michel Thakur

Vicksburg, Miss.