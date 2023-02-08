Old Post Files Feb. 8, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Mrs. Lizzie Lucas goes to Tallulah to spend two weeks. • Sam Baer returns from New York. • Mrs. Charles Searles is in Natchez visiting her parents. • Leila and Inez Lum return from New Orleans.

90 years ago: 1933

Wood Brown and Martha Hyland are married. • Dorothy Amis is named president of the Yowoca Club. • L.C. Wailes dies aboard the quarterboat near Greenville.

80 years ago: 1943

Mrs. James Reid is ill at her home on Chambers Street. • Mrs. Simon Marcus of Lake Providence is a patient at the Sanitarium. • Mrs. Robert Bullen assumes duties as secretary in the home demonstration office. • A daughter is born to Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Jones Jr.

70 years ago: 1953

The Matinee Musical Club presents Ellen Stuart, vocalist, in concert here. • Marine Pvt. Alton Gillis is now with the first Marine Division in Korea.

60 years ago: 1963

A.N. Morrison, Utica resident, dies in a Jackson hospital. • Mrs. Mittie Stephens, pioneer resident of Warren County, dies. • Mr. and Mrs. W.F. Easley of Hattiesburg are visiting Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Easley. • Mr. and Mrs. Charles Webb announce the birth of a son, Joseph, on Feb. 11.

50 years ago: 1973

Two Louisiana POWs arrive at Keesler Air Force Base. • Mr. and Mrs. James E. Lynn announce the birth of a son, Danny Wayne, born Feb. 9. • Miss Cathy Fry of Vicksburg is the new president of the Student Union at LSU. • Mrs. Betty Smith will show her German shepherd, Brandy, in the upcoming show at the Vicksburg Auditorium. • Kathryn Lucille Turner is engaged to marry Herbert Charles Ehrhardt.

40 years ago: 1983

The Kings Point Ferry pushboat sinks. • George Daniels dies. • Andrew Clarke Penley and Kendra Kay Reaves celebrate first birthdays.

30 years ago: 1993

Gov. Kirk Fordice addresses the heritage class students at Warren Central Junior High School about education, engineering and politics. • Alberta C. Kinney, 103, dies.

20 years ago: 2003

Warren Central players signing to play football at Hinds Community College are Rod Montgomery, Henry Williams, Antonio Brown, Deonta Selvy, Andrew Patten and Larry King. • River Region Health System presents Art of Heart, a fundraiser to benefit the American Heart Association. • Peter Woods of Peter’s Pottery signs his pieces at Willingham’s.

10 years ago: 2013

Ariana Brown, a nine-year-old fourth-grader at Beechwood Elementary, watches Jon Bantugan, a 13-year-old Vicksburg Junior High seventh-grader who won the Vicksburg Warren School District Spelling Bee for the second year in a row. • Students’ reading abilities, Common Core requirements, test performance and a lack of weightlifting equipment at the new Vicksburg High School field house were the most-discussed topics at Alonzo Stevens’ first townhall style meeting.