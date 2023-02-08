Sheriff’s Office searching for 14-year-old runaway Published 7:24 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking information on the location of a 14-year-old runaway described as a white female, 5 feet, one inch and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and dyed red hair.

Due to her being a ward of the state, the sheriff’s office cannot publish her name or picture; however, her initials are T.H. The sheriff’s office stated it has verified that she has been in the Freetown and Flowers area.

”She is a ward of the State of Mississippi therefore any adult found to have contributed or actively hid her from law enforcement and or Child Protective Services can be charged with kidnapping,” a statement read.

Any information may be called in to 911 and to Lieutenant Stacy Rollison at 601-529-1802.