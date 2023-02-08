Warren Central’s Turner wins The Post’s Athlete of the Week award Published 12:03 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023

A couple of double-figure scoring nights brought Gaylon Turner one singular honor.

Turner, a member of Warren Central’s boys’ basketball team, won this week’s Vicksburg Post Athlete of the Week award in a highly competitive competition.

Turner received 486 out of 1,375 votes to edge out fellow basketball players Kameron Brown of Port Gibson and JaNa Colenburg of Vicksburg High.

Brown finished second with 421 votes, and Colenburg was third with 411. Porter’s Chapel Academy basketball player Jase Jung finished fourth, with 77 votes.

Turner finished with 13 points in a 60-57 loss to Northwest Rankin on Jan. 31, and then had 15 in a 63-61 victory over Callaway on Feb. 3.

He also scored 21 points in a 64-46 loss to Terry in the first round of the MHSAA Region 6-6A tournament on Monday.

Warren Central will play Pearl in the consolation game Friday at 5:30 p.m., at Northwest Rankin High School in Flowood.

Congratulations to Gaylon and the other nominees, and thank you to our readers for voting. This week’s contest had one of its highest vote totals since it was started in September 2022.

The nominees for the Athlete of the Week award are announced each week on Sunday, and voting is open until midnight Tuesday. Links to the poll will be posted on our Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as at vicksburgpost.com.