Eddie James Knight Published 3:40 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023

Funeral services for Eddie James Knight are to be held on Saturday, February 11 in the Greater Rose Hill M. B. Church at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Artiz Jones officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday February 10 from 5 to 6 p.m in the funeral home with facial coverings required inside the building.

Eddie James Knight passed away on Thursday, February 2 in the Shady Lawn Nursing Home following a lengthy illness. He was 59. He had worked in the shipbuilding industry and had attended Calvary M.B. Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents Eddie Lee and Mattie Anderson Knight.

He is survived by his 2 sons Eddie Williams and Eddie Owens, his daughters Taquila Knight, Jessica Knight and Chavanna Knight his brothers Albert Knight, Gerald Knight, Trent Knight and Fredrick Knight, his sisters Marilyn Hendrick, Sharon Goodman, Tammy Knight and Sallie Hollins and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and others.