Alton Wayne Jackson

Mr. Alton Wayne Jackson passed away on January 31, 2023 at his home at the age of 58.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at 1 pm on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Oak Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Oak Chapel Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 1 pm until 5 pm on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home and at the church on Sunday from noon until the hour of the service.

