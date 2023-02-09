Alton Wayne Jackson Published 2:40 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023

Mr. Alton Wayne Jackson passed away on January 31, 2023 at his home at the age of 58.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at 1 pm on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Oak Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Oak Chapel Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 1 pm until 5 pm on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home and at the church on Sunday from noon until the hour of the service.