Bettye Smith Brown Scholarship applications open through March 27 Published 1:33 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023

In partnership with the family of the late Bettye Smith Brown, the NAACP Vicksburg Branch will again be awarding scholarships to two graduating seniors from the Vicksburg Warren School District.

The scholarships will each be in the amount of $10,000 and will go to students who plan to attend an accredited four-year college or university.

“Last year, we were able to provide two $10,000 scholarships to deserving Vicksburg Warren School District seniors,” said the chair of the education committee of the NAACP Vicksburg Branch Micayla Tatum. “And we are excited to do the same this year.”

Students applying must be residents of Warren County, have a solid academic record and demonstrate financial need.

Scholarship applications must include an essay and transcript and be submitted by March 27. For an application, visit https://forms.gle/Egdp9UoCCHB1QUZs8.

Brown was an active member of the NAACP-Vicksburg Branch, Tatum said, and a “champion of higher education despite her limited financial resources. She supported her daughters to attend the colleges of their choice and to excel.”

For more information, email bettyesmithbrownscholarship@gm ail.com.