Bobby Ray Woods

Published 9:35 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

By Staff Reports

Funeral services for Bobby Ray Woods, 58, who died Tuesday, February 7, at the Claiborne County Medical Center, will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 12, at New Come and See Church with Pastor Eric L. Cooley officiating.

Burial will be in Ingleside Cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. of Port Gibson in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be Saturday, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel and Sunday, from 1 p.m. until service time at the church.

For more information please look at our web page, thompsonfuneralhomeinc.com
