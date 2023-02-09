Delta Sigma Theta sets ‘International Taste’ program for Feb. 19

Published 12:32 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023

By John Surratt

The Vicksburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., will host its annual “An International Taste” event on Feb. 19, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Artis T. Williams Sr. Auditorium, 901 Monroe St.

The 2023 theme is “A Taste of Africa With A Hint of Soul.”

This 2023 Black History celebration will feature exhibits, food tasting, music, singing, vendors and the Vicksburg Trailblazers Awards. Egyptian fashions, Kenyan music and Nigerian history will be showcased. The NAACP Vicksburg Branch Youth Choir will perform. This afternoon of culture, food and entertainment is a family affair.

Admission is $10.

