John Walter Jones Published 3:42 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023

Funeral services for John Walter Jones are to be held on Saturday, February 11 in the Chapel of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Kevin Winters officiating: interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 6 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home with facial coverings worn while inside the building.

John Walter Jones passed away on Friday, February 8 following a sudden illness. He was 65. He had worked as an auto mechanic.

He was preceded in death by his parents John Walter and Sammie Lee Jones, and his sister Martha Albert Blue.

He is survived by his 3 sons Clifton Davis, of Vicksburg, Robert Murphy and Antonio Dais both of Texas, his 3 daughters Sherika Davis, Tameka Green, both of Vicksburg and Courtney Williams of Texas, a brother Dan Clifton Jones and 2 sisters Patricia Albert and Lillie Jones of Vicksburg, 10 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others.