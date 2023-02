Marie McDonald-Williams Published 3:43 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023

Funeral services for Marie McDonald Willams, 70, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.

The Rev. Larry Williams will be officiating the services. Mrs. Williams died on February 1, 2023, at Merit Health-River Region, Vicksburg.