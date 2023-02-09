Trophy Case: Zoe Pell

Published 5:05 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023

By Staff Reports

Zoe Pell killed her first racked buck on Jan. 31. He was a 17-inch 8-pointer that weighed 175 pounds.

The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Please email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com or submit them at vicksburgpost.com/bestbuck and include the names of those pictured, the date and location of the hunt, and the size of the animal. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.

The deadline to submit photos for our Best Buck Showcase is Feb. 10.

