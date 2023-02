ERDC FUN FACT: Super-powered Supercomputers Published 8:00 am Friday, February 10, 2023

Did you know?

ERDC manages five major Department of Defense Supercomputing Resource Centers, and one of the centers is hosted in Vicksburg. ERDC supercomputers are some of the most powerful and fastest in the world, with a capability of 3.5 quadrillion calculations per second.