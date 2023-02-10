Eric L. Collins Sr. Published 9:33 am Friday, February 10, 2023

Funeral services for Eric L. Collins Sr. are to be held on Saturday, February 11 in the Greater Grove Street M.B. Church at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Christopher Lockridge officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 10 in the funeral home from 5 till 6 p.m. with racial coverings worn while inside the building.

Eric L. Collins passed away on February 3 in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a brief illness. He was 45. He had attended Strong Tower Church.

He was preceded in death by his father James Haywood Collins, his brother James Cortez Collins and a son Tyron Collins.

He is survived by his wife Michelle Collins of Vicksburg, his sons Brandon January and Eric Collins, Jr both of Vicksburg, his daughter Erikah Collins of Vicksburg, his mother Linda Rayford of Crystal Springs, MS and his brothers Tony Collins of Crystal Springs and his sisters Cynthia Elabor of Crystal Springs, MS and Demetrics Mohammad, Kemeshia Appleberry, and Mitiza Appleberry, and Infatila Appleberry.