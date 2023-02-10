Old Post Files Feb. 10, 1923-2023

Published 9:00 am Friday, February 10, 2023

By Staff Reports

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Harry Sears and family are home from Mardi Gras in New Orleans. • Bishop T.D. Bratton starts a campaign for a new dormitory at All Saints College. • W.A. Gilpin, pneumonia patient, is rapidly improving. • Sam Shirley is on the sick list. • Father McHale undergoes surgery at the Sanitarium. 

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

90 years ago: 1933

Mrs. Edith Quidro dies. • Jefferson Artz and Shouphie Habeeb, representing Cary Central High School, win over Yazoo City High School debaters. 

80 years ago: 1943

A son is born to Mr. and Mrs. Albert White. • Dr. B. Alvis Stafford is ill at the Sanitarium. • Mrs. Helen Petrou dies. • Ernest Breithaupt returns to his station at the Corpus Christi Naval Base after a visit here. 

70 years ago: 1953

Leonard Warren is named chairman of the Business Group for the annual Red Cross Drive. • Mr. and Mrs. O.D. Birdsong of Bovina announce the birth of a son, Oscar David Jr., on Feb. 16. • Mr. and Mrs. Harold Neihaus announce the birth of a daughter, Fredona, on Feb. 16. • Services are held for William H. Tierney. 

60 years ago: 1963

Mrs. Mary Claughton, retired Tallulah teacher, dies. • Services are held for Thomas Boykin, a truck accident victim. • Don S. Miller Jr. receives his degree in business administration and is commissioned a second lieutenant at the University of Mississippi. • Mr. and Mrs. Charles Germany announce the birth of a son, David, on Feb. 13. 

50 years ago: 1973

John L. Berryman, a retired employee of Southern Bell Telephone Co., dies after a long illness. • Miss Annie Laughlin is a patient at the Vicksburg Hospital. 

40 years ago: 1983

Taking advantage of warm temperatures, Rich Mullen runs 10 miles in the park. • Mr. and Mrs. Claude Nathan Adkins Jr. announce the birth of a daughter, Elizabeth Blaire, on Jan. 23. 

30 years ago: 1993

Jennifer Joyce White, a student at Warren Central High School, is among the contestants competing for the Miss Vicksburg title. • Lula O. Hamilton dies. • Eddie Ketrone Walls celebrates his fifth birthday. 

20 years ago: 2003

Andreya Nicole McGee celebrates her first birthday. • Raquele Stanton, one of few girls to take the masonry class at Hinds Community College’s Vicksburg branch, receives first place in masonry at the District Skills USA-Vocational Industrial Clubs of America competition. • Mark Stevens is elected president of the Vicksburg Jaycees. 

10 years ago: 2013

The Vicksburg National Military Park began its annual survey of the frog population. • Warren Central powerlifter, Greg King, finished first at the district powerlifting meet in the 165-pound weight class and was named best lightweight lifter. He is one of eight Viking powerlifters to qualify for the North State meet, which is scheduled in Charleston. 

More News

VICKSBURG FACTS: Myrlie Evers-Williams faced challenges with open arms

ERDC FUN FACT: Super-powered Supercomputers

TEACHER OF THE YEAR: Danielle Miller uses small groups for success

Retired Claiborne County Chief Deputy Fredrick Yarbrough dies at 72

Print Article

  • Polls

    Will the Youth Violence Prevention Committee be effective?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar