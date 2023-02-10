Old Post Files Feb. 10, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Friday, February 10, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Harry Sears and family are home from Mardi Gras in New Orleans. • Bishop T.D. Bratton starts a campaign for a new dormitory at All Saints College. • W.A. Gilpin, pneumonia patient, is rapidly improving. • Sam Shirley is on the sick list. • Father McHale undergoes surgery at the Sanitarium.

90 years ago: 1933

Mrs. Edith Quidro dies. • Jefferson Artz and Shouphie Habeeb, representing Cary Central High School, win over Yazoo City High School debaters.

80 years ago: 1943

A son is born to Mr. and Mrs. Albert White. • Dr. B. Alvis Stafford is ill at the Sanitarium. • Mrs. Helen Petrou dies. • Ernest Breithaupt returns to his station at the Corpus Christi Naval Base after a visit here.

70 years ago: 1953

Leonard Warren is named chairman of the Business Group for the annual Red Cross Drive. • Mr. and Mrs. O.D. Birdsong of Bovina announce the birth of a son, Oscar David Jr., on Feb. 16. • Mr. and Mrs. Harold Neihaus announce the birth of a daughter, Fredona, on Feb. 16. • Services are held for William H. Tierney.

60 years ago: 1963

Mrs. Mary Claughton, retired Tallulah teacher, dies. • Services are held for Thomas Boykin, a truck accident victim. • Don S. Miller Jr. receives his degree in business administration and is commissioned a second lieutenant at the University of Mississippi. • Mr. and Mrs. Charles Germany announce the birth of a son, David, on Feb. 13.

50 years ago: 1973

John L. Berryman, a retired employee of Southern Bell Telephone Co., dies after a long illness. • Miss Annie Laughlin is a patient at the Vicksburg Hospital.

40 years ago: 1983

Taking advantage of warm temperatures, Rich Mullen runs 10 miles in the park. • Mr. and Mrs. Claude Nathan Adkins Jr. announce the birth of a daughter, Elizabeth Blaire, on Jan. 23.

30 years ago: 1993

Jennifer Joyce White, a student at Warren Central High School, is among the contestants competing for the Miss Vicksburg title. • Lula O. Hamilton dies. • Eddie Ketrone Walls celebrates his fifth birthday.

20 years ago: 2003

Andreya Nicole McGee celebrates her first birthday. • Raquele Stanton, one of few girls to take the masonry class at Hinds Community College’s Vicksburg branch, receives first place in masonry at the District Skills USA-Vocational Industrial Clubs of America competition. • Mark Stevens is elected president of the Vicksburg Jaycees.

10 years ago: 2013

The Vicksburg National Military Park began its annual survey of the frog population. • Warren Central powerlifter, Greg King, finished first at the district powerlifting meet in the 165-pound weight class and was named best lightweight lifter. He is one of eight Viking powerlifters to qualify for the North State meet, which is scheduled in Charleston.