Port Gibson rolls into Region 7-3A championship game Published 8:58 am Friday, February 10, 2023

Port Gibson earned a home playoff game and a championship opportunity with its latest victory.

Kameron Brown scored 21 points, Danel Hedrick had 20, and Port Gibson beat Jefferson County 86-72 in the semifinals of the MHSAA Region 7-3A boys’ basketball tournament on Thursday.

Rakeem Davis also finished with 11 points and Jaylen Hill scored 10 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter for the Blue Waves. Port Gibson took a 25-16 lead in the first quarter and then steadily pulled away throughout the game.

Knowledge Ragin led Jefferson County with a game-high 36 points. Javian Nichols scored 19. The Tigers’ two leading scorers combined to make eight 3-pointers.

Port Gibson (17-6) advanced to the tournament championship game Friday at 8:30 p.m., against Hazlehurst.

Jefferson County and Franklin County will play in the consolation game at 5:30 p.m.

The tournament is being played at Franklin County.