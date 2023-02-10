Randolph honored for 10 years of service to city of Vicksburg

City vehicle maintenance employee Overton Randolph received a certificate recognizing his 10 years as a city employee from Mayor George Flaggs Jr. at Friday’s meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. (Photo by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post_

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.