Three arrested in drug bust operation by Warren County Sheriff's Office, Vicksburg Police Department

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Vicksburg Police Department, in a joint operation, arrested three men on Thursday in connection with an ongoing drug-related case.

The individuals, who appeared in Warren County Justice Court Friday morning, are Money Sanders James “Blue” Jones and Joell Forbes.

Sheriff Martin Pace and Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones are scheduled to host a press conference about the arrests and charges at 3 p.m. Friday. The Post will release more information following the press conference.