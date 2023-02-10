Three arrested in drug bust operation by Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Vicksburg Police Department

Published 2:31 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

By Anna Guizerix

James "Blue" Jones, Joel Forbes and Money Sanders are escorted out of the Warren County Justice Court building and into sheriff's office vehicles to be transported to the Warren County Jail. (Photos by Anna Guizerix)

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Vicksburg Police Department, in a joint operation, arrested three men on Thursday in connection with an ongoing drug-related case.

The individuals, who appeared in Warren County Justice Court Friday morning, are Money Sanders James “Blue” Jones and Joell Forbes.

Sheriff Martin Pace and Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones are scheduled to host a press conference about the arrests and charges at 3 p.m. Friday. The Post will release more information following the press conference.

