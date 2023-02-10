Warren County Land Records Jan. 30 to Feb. 6 Published 4:29 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Jan. 30 to Feb. 6.

Warranty Deeds

*Allred LLC to Anthony Collins and Tabatha Collins, Part of Lot 145 and 160, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*Miles David Ashley and Blair Webb Ashley to Bobbye L. Pinnix, Part of Lot 25, Twin Creeks Subdivision Part 1A.

*Mohammad Perves Aslam and Barbara Aslam to Katherine Hawkins Copes and Dan Bruce Copes, Lot 36 and Part of Lot 37, Littlewood Subdivision.

*James Donald Cargile and Diane M. Cargile to Caroline R. Webb, Lot 21, Walnut Cove Subdivision Part 2.

*John Earl Carroll and Heather Wallace Carroll to David Cooper, Carllette Cooper, John David Cooper and Julie S. Cooper, Part of Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 31, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 33, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 34, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 6, Township 14 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 7, Township 14 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 49, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*David Cooper, John David Cooper, Carllette Cooper and Julie S. Cooper to John Earl Carroll and Heather Wallace Carroll, Part of Section 2, Township 14 North, Range 2 East; Part of Section 7, Township 14 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 8, Township 14 North, Range 2 East; Part of Section 9, Township 14 North, Range 2 East; Part of Section 9, Township 14 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 49, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Donald Parker Newell Jones LLC to Kevin L. Cooksey and Paula G. Cooksey, Part of Section 26, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 41, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 42, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Vernon E. Hearn to James E. Parker Jr. and Marie Ahahahni Parker, Lot 44, Chickasaw Lots No. 5.

*Jane Andrews Thames (POA) to David Smith and Leah Smith, Block 10, Part of Lot 40, Harrisburg; Block 10, Lot 37 and 40, Harrisburg; Part of Lot 2 and 3, Linwood; Block 4, Part of Lot 18 and 19, Harrisburg; Block 5, Part of Lot 21 and 22 Harrisburg; Block 5, Lot 23 and 24, Harrisburg; Block 9, Part of Lot 34 and 35, Harrisburg; Block 9, Part of Lot 35, Harrisburg.

Deeds of Trust

*Robert J. Alvarado Jr. and Myrtle L. Curro and Cadence Bank, Part of Lots 3 and 4, Baum.

*Edward Mahaltic to Bank of Anguilla, Part of Section 17, Township 15 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 20, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

*Cleveland M. Calvin and Rocket Mortgage LLC, Part of Lot 16 and 17, Wirt Adams.

*Caroline R. Webb to James Donald Cargile and Diane M. Cargile, Lot 21, Walnut Cove Subdivision Part 2.

*Kevin Lee Cooksey to Southern AGCredit ACA, Part of Section 26, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 41, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 42, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Michael Scott Keen and Tiffany M. Keen to RiverHills Bank, Lot 7, Acadia Hills.

*Dan Edward Muirhead Jr. and Shanna J. Muirhead to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Daniel C. Stuart and Lee Ann Stuart to RiverHills Bank, Lots 27 and 28, Fairways Subdivision Part 7.

*Smith and Keyes Properties LLC to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 13, Township 16 North, Range 3 East; Block 18, Lots 71 to 76, Fisherville; Block 9, Fisherville; Square 1, 7, 8, 13, Fisherville.

*David Smith and Leah Smith to U.S. Bank National Association, Block 10, Part of Lot 40, Harrisburg; Block 10, Lot 37 and 40, Harrisburg; Part of Lot 2 and 3, Linwood; Block 4, Part of Lot 18 and 19, Harrisburg; Block 5, Part of Lot 21 and 22 Harrisburg; Block 5, Lot 23 and 24, Harrisburg; Block 9, Part of Lot 34 and 35, Harrisburg; Block 9, Part of Lot 35, Harrisburg.

Marriage Licenses

*Robert Earl Watkins, 46, Mississippi, to Renata Deeann Felix, 43, Mississippi.

*Jonathan Garrett Taylor, 25, Vicksburg, to Rachel Lauren Gillis, 27, Vicksburg.

*Arryn Bryce Peterson, 25, Mississippi, to Chole Ann Ross, 23, Mississippi.

*Frederick Lamar Henyard, 45, Mississippi, to Kimberly Rochelle Mullins, 33, Mississippi.