ERDC FUN FACT: Super Smart Staff Published 8:00 am Saturday, February 11, 2023

ERDC’s most impressive asset is its people — the expertise and education of its research team allow ERDC to provide solutions to our nation’s most complex challenges. The ERDC staff includes more than 1,000 engineers and scientists, many with advanced degrees (32 percent hold doctorates and 45 percent hold master’s degrees).