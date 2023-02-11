FRAZIER: The clock is ticking for Vicksburg Living photo submissions Published 4:00 am Saturday, February 11, 2023

Being on time is not my strong suit.

And it’s not that I intentionally like being late; no, I have several good reasons why I am always tardy.

For one, before I even make it near the door to leave, I find myself tidying up just one more thing — whether it’s unloading the dishwasher, folding a load of clothes or making sure everything is in its place.

I know for some this sounds like a weak excuse, but for us OCDers, it’s just a thing.

Another reason I may get held up is that I can’t make up my mind about what to wear. Some of you may be thinking I should probably lay my clothes out the night before if this is the culprit of my delay. Well, I have done that a few times and it does help. But geez, with our ever-changing weather patterns, who knows if you need a parka and boots or a t-shirt and flip-flops?

And probably, the biggest reason I walk in a little tardy is because of my hair. Yes, it’s just amazing how if I am under no time constraints, it cooperates. But put a ticking clock beside me, and it won’t do a thing.

I know I should make more of an effort to be on time. It sure would make my family happy when leaving to head out of town. But after all these years, I’m pretty sure if they tell me a time we are going to be loading up, they have already factored a 30-minute delay into the leave time.

So why all this talk about time? Well, we are scurrying to get out our spring issue of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, and we are inviting you to submit a favorite Easter photo.

It can be one of your child or children with the bunny or their baskets of Easter eggs, a family photo of everyone dressed in their Easter duds, or really anything that pertains to Easter. But remember, photos must include a person or group of people, along with names.

I would love to have all the photos in by Feb. 14, but if you are like me and are always needing just a smidge more time, Feb. 15 will do.

Photos can be emailed to terri.frazier@vicksburgpost.com or www.vicksburgpost.com/easterphotos.