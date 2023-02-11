Lady Vikes advance to Class 6A tournament; Vikings’ season ends with loss to Pearl

Published 12:19 am Saturday, February 11, 2023

By Staff Reports

Warren Central basketball player Zion Harvey scored a game-high 10 points in a 47-21 victory over Pearl in the MHSAA Region 6-6A tournament on Friday.

The Warren Central Lady Vikes punched their ticket to the MHSAA Class 6A tournament — with authority.

Nine players scored, led by Zion Harvey with 10 points, as the Lady Vikes routed Pearl 47-21 in the Region 6-6A girls’ basketball tournament consolation game on Friday.

Ta’Miya Sims added eight points for Warren Central (16-10), while Jae’la Smith and Bre McDowell had six each.

The Lady Vikes held Pearl to eight points in the first half, and none in the third quarter. They led 37-8 heading into the fourth quarter.

Warren Central finished third in Region 6-6A to earn the league’s final spot in the state tournament. It will go on the road Monday to play either Harrison Central.

In the boys’ Region 6-6A consolation game, Pearl beat Warren Central 59-56 to end the Vikings’ season.
Warren Central (10-13) had won three out of four games to finish the regular season, but lost both of its games in the region tournament.

