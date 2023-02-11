Old Post Files Feb. 11, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Saturday, February 11, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Sam Simmons is ill with pneumonia. • Mrs. Annie Daniels has a fall and sprains an ankle. • Caroline Hirsch is a measles sufferer. • Mrs. Louise Switzer is home from a visit to her parents in Natchez.

90 years ago: 1933

Mayme Easley and Harry Kinnebrew are married. • Mrs. Sallie Roberts dies. • T.A. O’Hern is ill at his home on Grove Street. • Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Emmich are entertaining Bertha Masur of Monroe, La.

80 years ago: 1943

A daughter is born to Mr. and Mrs. Pat McNamara. • Aviation Cadet Charles R. Kolb enters the Army Air Force pre-flight school at Monroe, La.

70 years ago: 1953

Frank J. Patterson dies. • Dr. Harris Purks of New York City is here visiting his brother, Dr. W.K. Purks. • Mrs. Henry Burns Jr. is convalescing at the Lutheran Hospital.

60 years ago: 1963

Mrs. Lola McLeod, a Tallulah resident, dies. • William J. Flathau is honored by the Mississippi Society of Professional Engineers for significant contributions to professional engineering. • Services are held in Tallulah for Dr. Edwin Edgerton, Madison Parish coroner.

50 years ago: 1973

It is reported that the Merchants National Bank enjoyed its best year in 1972. • Mr. and Mrs. Eddie Ray announce the engagement of their daughter, Donna, to Charles Boney Cobb.

40 years ago: 1983

There is controversy over the Warren County Board of Supervisors’ decision to purchase a new site for the highway department county barn. • LaShandra Sharnell Garrett is 5. • Changes are in the progress for St. Paul Catholic Church with renovations being planned to meet the requirements of Vatican Council II.

30 years ago: 1993

Vicksburg Homecoming Benevolent Club president Willie Glasper presents the 10th annual Officer of the Year awards to Sgt. Carl Bennett of the Vicksburg Police Department and Deputy Jeff Crevitt of the Warren County Sheriff’s Department. • Emma Bass Lee Gates dies. • Michael Van Nguyen celebrates his fourth birthday.

20 years ago: 2003

Angel Spivey of Vicksburg is crowned Miss Rodeo Mississippi at the Dixie National Rodeo in Jackson. • Mr. and Mrs. Eddie Dan Tipton celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. • Aurianna Barnum celebrates her first birthday.

10 years ago: 2013

Cutting from the Vicksburg Warren School District budget seven certified nursing assistants employed by a private company could mean a savings of about $37,000 a month for the rest of the fiscal year, district records show. • Vicksburg High basketball player, Edward Davis, had 11 points, four assists and four steals in a 56-46 win over Clinton.