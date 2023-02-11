Port Gibson wins Region 7-3A basketball title Published 4:18 pm Saturday, February 11, 2023

Port Gibson avenged a bitter loss in the sweetest way possible.

Daniel Hedrick scored 11 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter, and Kameron Brown finished with 15 as Port Gibson defeated Hazlehurst 68-67 in the MHSAA Region 7-3A boys’ basketball tournament championship game on Friday.

Port Gibson (18-5) had lost Hazlehurst in its regular-season finale a week earlier. This time it hung on after Hazlehurst missed a game-tying free throw with six seconds to go.

Jaylen Hill added seven points for Port Gibson, and Michael Barnes scored six.

Douglas Nelson led Hazlehurst with a game-high 24 points, and Dakotah Hillard scored 13.

Port Gibson will host Union in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament Tuesday at 6 p.m.