Unrestrained Tallulah woman killed in single-vehicle crash Published 9:45 am Saturday, February 11, 2023

Waverly – On Friday after 11:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 20 near Louisiana Highway 577. This crash claimed the life of 52-year-old Michelle L. Favors of Tallulah.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Favors was driving east on Interstate 20, in a 2004 Ford F-150. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle exited the roadway and overturned. As a result, she was ejected from the vehicle.

Favors, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Madison Parish Coroner’s Office. Impairment is unknown at this time; however, routine toxicology samples were submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers would like to remind motorists that buckling up is the most effective way to protect themselves during a vehicle crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

In 2023, Troop F has investigated five fatal crashes, which resulted in five fatalities.