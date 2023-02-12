OUTLOOK: 32 Sub Debs to be presented on Saturday

Published 4:00 am Sunday, February 12, 2023

By Terri Cowart Frazier

The Sub Debs of Vicksburg will gather for their annual Sweetheart Ball on Saturday, Feb. 18. The night’s events will include a lead-out presentation and a father-daughter dance for the seniors. The Sub Deb membership is comprised of 32 young women. Serving as club sponsors are Amy Campbell, Debbie Freeman, Bonnie Henry and Lana Claire Morgan.

Officers

Kate Simrall Hood, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Hood. She serves as president of the club.

Natalie Southerland, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Branan Southerland. She serves as vice president of the club.

Alison Blackburn, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeb Blackburn. She serves as treasurer of the club.

Ally Doiron, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Doiron. She serves as the corresponding secretary of the club.

Chaney Parman, a senior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Billy Parman. She serves as the recording secretary of the club.

Emily Cook, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Adam Cook. She serves as chaplain of the club.

Audrey Jennings, a senior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dale Jennings. She serves as the pledge trainer of the club.

Seniors

Gabrielle Andrews, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Andrews.

Skylar Connelly, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Reeder and Mr. and Mrs. Kory Connelly.

Karly Henderson, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Smith.

Falyn Lusby, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jimbo Lusby.

Madeline Mathews, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Mathews.

Macy McDonald, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chris McDonald.

Madelyn Roesch, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Roesch.

Miller Theobald, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Lindsey Theobald.

Juniors

Addison Averett, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Averett.

Jenna Brantley, a junior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Tiffany Brantley and Michael Brantley.

Katelyn Clark, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brady Clark.

McKenzie Cole, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Josh Cole.

Peyton Combs, a junior at Porters Chapel Academy, is the daughter of Jason Combs and Casie Combs.

Chelsea Fuller, a junior at Porters Chapel Academy is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ronnie Fuller.

Madison Grey, a junior at Porters Chapel Academy, is the daughter of Lauren DeRossette and Randall Grey.

Christian Harris, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Harris.

Sarah Elizabeth Johnston, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Syd Johnston.

Adi Love Leist, a junior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Dewayne Leist and Rea Ray.

Laiken Leist, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Billy Leist.

Rylan Liles, a junior at Warren Central High School is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Shane Gardner.

Sawyer McCain, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dusty McCain.

Madelynn McSherry, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jason McSherry.

Linley Miles, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Miles.

Katie Wallace, a junior at Warren Central High School is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Wallace.

Grace Windham, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joey Windham.

