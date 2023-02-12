Vote now in The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week contest Published 2:05 pm Sunday, February 12, 2023

Voting is under way for The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week contest.

This week’s nominees are basketball players Kierra James (Vicksburg High) and Noah Porter (Porter’s Chapel); soccer player Thomas Dowe (St. Aloysius); and baseball player Vantrel Reed (LSU Shreveport).

James and Porter both led their teams to a pair of victories in postseason tournaments. Dowe helped the Flashes earn a playoff berth and also received an all-star bid. And Reed, a Vicksburg native, helped LSU Shreveport’s baseball team get off to a fast start.

Voting is open until midnight Tuesday at this link. You can vote more than once, and you can vote once per hour until the deadline.