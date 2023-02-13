Chad Shealy retiring as longest-serving superintendent in VWSD history Published 11:56 am Monday, February 13, 2023

Vicksburg Warren School District superintendent, Chad Shealy, has announced plans to retire this year. Shealy has led the District for 10 years, the longest any superintendent has held the post since the district consolidated in 1986.

In a letter to the Vicksburg Warren School Board of Trustees formally announcing his departure, Shealy said, “I am grateful for the support and dedication of each and every one of you, who have worked alongside me to improve student outcomes in academics and graduation rates, increase the number of students in dual credit classes, improve district facilities and strengthen the district’s financial position.”

Under Shealy’s leadership, the District saw many successes. In 2022 the District’s accountability score increased from a “D” rating to a “B” rating. Major achievements during his tenure also include: launching the Vicksburg Warren College & Career Academies; establishing the River City Early College High School Program; passing the first school improvement facilities bond in 50 years; creating exit strategies (enlistment, enrollment, employment or entrepreneurship) to help align students with their best future; expanding the Leader in Me initiative district-wide and much more. A list of accomplishments is attached to this release.

“As I retire from this position, I do so with a deep sense of satisfaction and a sense of pride in the work we have accomplished together,” Shealy said. “I am confident that the Vicksburg Warren School District will continue to thrive and to provide excellent educational opportunities to our students.”

VWSD Board of Trustees President Kimble Slaton indicated that a search for someone to step into the role would begin as soon as the board can be assembled.

“Chad Shealy is leaving big shoes to fill and I am grateful for his forward-thinking leadership and his hard work over the past ten years to right this ship and set us on a course for continued success,” Slaton said. “The Board will work diligently to find the right person to step into this role.”