William Kevin Pickett passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Promise Hospital in Vicksburg, MS. He was 68 years old. He was an Iron worker and Electrician. He is preceded in death by his father, Jack Edward Pickett. He is survived by his mother, Muriel Pickett; sons, Kevin Glenn Pickett and Robert Wayne Pickett; daughter, Kimberly Joyce Garcia; brothers, Jack Pickett and Sam Pickett; sister, Kimberley Jo Black; eight grandchildren. A memorial service was held at Porters Chapel United Methodist Church on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 6 p.m.