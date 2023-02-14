Alexandria, Memphis and Utica men arrested by Vicksburg Police Department Published 3:36 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Memphis man in custody for stolen GMC Yukon



Adrian Acuff, 34 of Memphis, Tenn., was arrested Saturday after he was seen stealing a 2001 GMC Yukon from the Circle K convenience store at 725 U.S. 61 South.

The vehicle was located and stopped on Washington Street and Acuff was arrested at the scene.

Appearing in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday, Judge Angela Carpenter set his bond at $50,000 and bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Utica man charged with firearm possession

Marquise Eastman, 31 of Utica, was taken into custody on Sunday after officers determined he had fired several shots from a handgun in the parking lot of the Parkwood South Apartments, located at 510 Bazinsky Road.

Eastman was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted Felon.

In Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday, Eastman received a $30,000 bond from Judge Angela Carpenter and was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Alexandria man charged with narcotics

Jeremy Devanie, 23 of Alexandria, La., was stopped for a traffic violation on U.S. 61 South on Monday.

Officers noticed a strong odor of marijuana and discovered approximately 24.8 grams of marijuana along with approximately 1.08 grams of methamphetamine inside the vehicle. Devanie was also in possession of a 9mm handgun.

Charged with possession of a controlled substance, with an enhanced penalty for the associated firearm possession, Devanie is being held without bond until his initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court.