Charles Thompson Published 11:53 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Funeral services for Charles Thompson are to be held on Saturday, February 18 in the Chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 11 a.m interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery; Visitation will be held in the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday with facial coverings work while inside the building. Charles Thompson passed away on Tuesday, January 31 in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a lengthy illness. He was 72. He had worked for the Corp of Engineers at Waterways Experiment Station and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his father Charles Thompson and brother Ray Williams. He is survived by his wife, Christina Early of Vicksburg; his sons, Troy Nathan Thompson of Vicksburg, and Nathan Anthony Thompson of AR; his brother, Kenny Williams of FL; his sisters, Patricia Butler of NC, Linda Williams of Jackson, MS, Phyliss Williams of Clinton, MS and Catherine Williams and five grandchildren.