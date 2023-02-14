Flashes fall in overtime in MAIS soccer playoffs Published 9:11 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

By Hunter Cloud

The Daily Leader

BROOKHAVEN — In the dying minutes of overtime, Cooper Strickland put his laces through the ball and found the back of the net for the winning goal for Brookhaven Academy in the first round of the MAIS Division II boys’ soccer playoffs.

It took nearly two 10-minute halves of overtime to determine a winner between Brookhaven and St. Aloysius Monday.

The 2-1 win secured the first playoff victory ever for for either Brookhaven’s boys or girls soccer teams. The Cougars will play Madison-St. Joe in the second round.

Brookhaven coach Alex Brown raced down the touchline to celebrate the winning goal and final whistle, while St. Aloysius players collapsed in disbelief and tears after a final attempt to score an equalizer was cleared.

St. Aloysius also lost to Brookhaven 3-2 in the regular season.

Dalton Windam scored the Flashes only goal in the second half on a low shot, off an assist from Thomas Dowe. It helped set up a stressful final 25 minutes.

Brookhaven and St. Al started to boot balls up the field and much of the game was back-and-forth until the end of regulation.

St. Al had a goal in the first half disallowed for a handball by an attacking Flashes player. Brookhaven

came close to scoring a second goal in the first half but was unable to finish off any chances.

Yojan Hernandez opened the scoring for Brookhaven Academy with 15 minutes left in the first half. He rifled a shot from a tight angle which slipped off the hands of the goalkeeper and found the upper left corner.