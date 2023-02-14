Flora Lee Harris Published 9:31 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Mrs. Flora Lee Harris passed away on February 10, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 85. Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Demond Guyton officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Church Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023, from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m. and on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.