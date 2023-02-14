Gators stomp Lafayette in first round of Class 5A tournament Published 8:37 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

After suffering their first loss in nearly two months, the Vicksburg Gators bounced back nicely.

Malik Franklin scored 10 of his 12 points in the first quarter, and Tyler Henderson finished with a game-high 19 points as Vicksburg crushed Lafayette 82-52 in the first round of the MHSAA Class 5A boys’ basketball state tournament on Tuesday.

Franklin and Davian Williams made two 3-pointers apiece in the first quarter to get the Gators (28-3) off to a fast start. They led by 11 at the end of the first quarter, stretched it to 39-20 at halftime.

Williams finished with 17 points. Jaylin Jackson scored nine and Mikey Johnson had eight for the Gators, who had a 14-game winning streak snapped against Provine in the Region 4-5A championship game last week. They got up off the mat and advanced to the second round of the state tournament for the fourth year in a row.

J’miere Jones finished with 15 points to lead Lafayette (5-23), and Jaylan Campbell scored 13.

Vicksburg advanced to the second round and will go on the road Saturday at 6 p.m. to play New Hope (18-7). It’s a rematch of a second-round game from last year, which New Hope won 65-53.