Johnny Jones Published 2:32 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Funeral services for Johnny Jones, 67, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Pastor O.H. Hall will be officiating the services. Jones will be available for viewing from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 at the funeral home. He died on February 7, 2023, at his home in Mayersville, MS.