Sharp free throw shooting carries Alcorn State past Florida A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Alcorn State capped a second-half comeback by scoring its last 10 points at the free throw line, and defeated Florida A&M 67-64 on Monday.

Alcorn State finished the game 30-for-38 at the free throw line, including 10-for-11 in the last 4:44. Oddyst Walker split a pair with 55 seconds left to put the Braves ahead 63-62, and they never trailed again.

Florida A&M (5-19, 3-10 Southwestern Athletic Conference) missed its last three shots from the field over the last three minutes.

Alcorn State was just 1-for-15 from 3-point range and trailed by eight points early in the second half. It compensated by making 16 of 19 free throws after halftime.

Byron Joshua led four Alcorn players in double figures, with 17 points. He was 9-for-9 from the foul line. Dontrell McQuarter totaled 14 points, Keondre Montgomery scored 11, and Jeremiah Kendall finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Jaylen Bates led Florida A&M with 15 points and seven rebounds, and Hantz Louis-Jeune had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Alcorn (14-11, 11-2) remained in first place in the SWAC, one game ahead of Grambling and two ahead of Southern University. The Braves play at Jackson State Saturday at 3 p.m., and then return home to face Prairie View A&M on Feb. 20.