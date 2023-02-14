Southern Cultural Heritage Center offering cooking, cake-decorating and art classes Published 1:01 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

The Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation continues to offer cultural activities to the community and upcoming events include cooking, painting and cake decorating classes.

Beginning on Thursday, “Cooking with Campbell” — a cooking class with Matthew Campbell — will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

During the event, the executive director of the SCH Foundation Stacey Mahoney said, Campbell will demonstrate how to prepare a variety of recipes from start to finish.

Culinary creations will include a cheese and berry plate; a spring salad with mixed greens, smoked salmon, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes and a balsamic vinaigrette; and a shrimp bisque. For the main course, Campbell will prepare redfish with couscous and Mediterranean herbs and spices, and to finish off the meal, he will make chocolate-covered strawberries.

Campbell grew up in Vicksburg and returned after completing his bachelor’s degree at the University of Mississippi. He completed culinary school at the French Culinary Institute in 2011 and is currently working with the Hinds Community College Culinary program.

“We are so excited to have Matthew presenting cooking workshops here at SCHC,” Mahoney said. “Matthew is a hometown boy and brings such great energy to the cultural center. He has an amazing menu planned for Thursday night and we can’t wait to see what he comes up with next.”

Registration for Campbell’s cooking class is $40 and includes all supplies. Space is limited.

On March 2 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Nancy Mitchell will hold another of her “More Than a Painting” art workshops. Mitchell said she believes anyone can learn to draw and be creative, therefore she guides students in a step-by-step process of recreating a painting she has designed to mimic the style of a renowned artist.

During the March class, participants will paint an expressionist rooster by Otto Dix. Mitchell, a former Vicksburg resident, has been teaching art for 38 years. As an educator and artist, she has practiced a variety of mediums including basic drawing, batik workshops and charcoal. The cost of the workshop is $50 and includes all supplies. Space is limited.

For those interested in decorating cakes, Basic Cake Decorating with Maryann Artz has been scheduled from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on March 28. During the “hands-on” instruction, participants will learn about decorating tips that even a novice can do. Artz is a local cake artist and has been decorating cakes for more than 30 years, Mahoney said, and this will be the second workshop she has offered at the SCHC.

The registration fee for the cake decorating class is $70 and will be limited to 10 students.

Reservations are required for all classes.

The SCHC is located at 1302 Adams St. For more information or to make reservations, call 601-631-2997, email info@southernculture.org or visit the SCH Foundation Facebook page.